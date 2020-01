Paul Schrader's Next Film To Star Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Willem Dafoe, And More

Paul Schrader made a comeback in a big way witha couple of years ago, ending a drought that saw thewriter deliver a lot of crappy movies. Now that he's got Hollywood's attention again, Schrader is putting together a hell of a cast for his next movie,, which we already know will star Oscar Isaac Joining Isaac in the cast are Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, and Willem Dafoe. This was confirmed by Schrader himself during an interview with Metrograph about the upcoming Criterion Channel doc about his career...Damn, sounds like Schrader is a big Tiffany Haddish fan. I can dig that. She's not the first person I would think of in a Schrader movie, but this could be an interesting match that pays off.That cast should attract a lot of attention, perhaps even more thangot. But as for now, Schrader's film has yet to find a home and the streaming networks like Netflix and Amazon have no interest...Schrader said.will eventually find a home. It's just a matter of when, where, and who is willing to make room for one of the great filmmakers to do his thing.