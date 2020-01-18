1/18/2020
Oscar Isaac To Play Superhero-Turned-Politician In 'The Great Machine'
Well, that didnt take long. One week ago we learned Brian K. Vaughan's comic book series Ex Machina was becoming a feature film, titled The Great Machine based on the lead character's superhero name, and now it has a star in Ex Machina's Oscar Isaac.
Don't be confused. The comic book Ex Machina has nothing to do with the movie Ex Machina that Isaac starred in for Alex Garland a few years ago. Other than they are both seriously tech-based stories, that is.
The Great Machine will find Isaac starring as Mitchell Hundred, a man who gains the ability to communicate with machines and uses that power to become the world's first true superhero. After a heroic feat on 9/11 turns him into a celebrity, Mitchell uses his fame to become Mayor of New York City.
It's a fantastic comic, on par with Vaughan's other work on Runaways and Y: The Last Man, both of which either have been or will be adapted into TV shows. The Great Machine will be written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, writers of the recent Kristen Stewart drama Seberg and 2016's Jesse Owens biopic Race.
No word on when production begins, but Isaac will be seen next in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He can be found right now in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, wrapping up his run as pilot Poe Dameron. [THR]