Oscar Isaac To Play Superhero-Turned-Politician In 'The Great Machine'

Well, that didnt take long. One week ago we learned Brian K. Vaughan's comic book series Ex Machina was becoming a feature film , titledbased on the lead character's superhero name, and now it has a star in's Oscar Isaac.Don't be confused. The comic bookhas nothing to do with the moviethat Isaac starred in for Alex Garland a few years ago. Other than they are both seriously tech-based stories, that is.will find Isaac starring as Mitchell Hundred, a man who gains the ability to communicate with machines and uses that power to become the world's first true superhero. After a heroic feat on 9/11 turns him into a celebrity, Mitchell uses his fame to become Mayor of New York City.It's a fantastic comic, on par with Vaughan's other work onand, both of which either have been or will be adapted into TV shows.will be written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, writers of the recent Kristen Stewart dramaand 2016's Jesse Owens biopicNo word on when production begins, but Isaac will be seen next in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He can be found right now in, wrapping up his run as pilot Poe Dameron. [ THR