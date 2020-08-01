'Ordinary Love' Trailer: Liam Neeson And Lesley Manville Will Break Some Hearts This Valentine's Day

. It may be a simple title suggesting a common romance, but then you see it's led by Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville and you to expect anything but ordinary. The drama from Irish filmmaking duo Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn is set to break some hearts this Valentine's Day, but you can start getting the waterworks going now with this new trailer.Promising to wring all the tears it can from your stubborn eyes,stars Neeson and Manville as an ordinary married couple who see their lives upended by a cancer diagnosis. The film received rave reviews at TIFF for its elegant performance and graceful direction. David Wilmot and Amit Shah co-star.SYNOPSIS: