1/08/2020
'Ordinary Love' Trailer: Liam Neeson And Lesley Manville Will Break Some Hearts This Valentine's Day
Ordinary Love. It may be a simple title suggesting a common romance, but then you see it's led by Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville and you to expect anything but ordinary. The drama from Irish filmmaking duo Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn is set to break some hearts this Valentine's Day, but you can start getting the waterworks going now with this new trailer.
Promising to wring all the tears it can from your stubborn eyes, Ordinary Love stars Neeson and Manville as an ordinary married couple who see their lives upended by a cancer diagnosis. The film received rave reviews at TIFF for its elegant performance and graceful direction. David Wilmot and Amit Shah co-star.
SYNOPSIS: Joan and Tom have been married for many years. There is an ease to their relationship, which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humor in equal part. When Joan is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might happen if something were to happen to Joan. ORDINARY LOVE is a story about love, survival, and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us.