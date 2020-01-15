'Olympic Dreams' Trailer: Nick Kroll And Olympian Alexi Pappas Pursue A Gold Medal Romance









The film is based on Pappas' own experiences during the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She not only stars but co-wrote the script alongside her Tracktown director Jeremy Teicher, as well as by Kroll. Pappas plays Penelope, a young cross-country skier who has a disappointing competition, and finding herself finished early, she begins hanging out in Athletes Village where she befriends and soon falls for Ezra, an outgoing volunteer dentist who is looking to move past a troubled relationship. Both are in a similar predicament, having achieved their dreams and unsure of where to go next.





I'm not going to lie, I had doubts about this movie but it's giving off a serious Before Sunrise vibe that has me intrigued. Kroll isn't the first person anybody thinks of as a romantic lead. To me, he'll always be Ruxin on The League, but this looks like a great role to show his dramatic chops. Pappas and Teicher's previous Olympic-themed film, Trackdown, was lightweight stuff that showed some promise. This looks like a step up for them both, and judging by the early reviews out of SXSW they turned out a medal-worthy little romance.





Olympics Dreams hits theaters and VOD on Valentine's Day!





promises to be a one-of-a-kind film. For starters, the title gives the impression it's just another underdog sports story, but there's a lot more to it. Shot during the 2018 Winter Olympics, the first ever to be filmed within Athletes Village, it stars Olympian long-distance athlete Alexi Pappas and comedian Nick Kroll as two people who find more than just snow melting during the global games.