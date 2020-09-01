Nicholas Hoult Enlists In Next 'Mission: Impossible' Movie

Just as eachfilm has bigger stunts for Tom Cruise to nearly kill himself attempting, so does the star power keep getting better. With the seventh film already boasting the new additions of Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham, the cast gets even more impressive with the arrival of Nicholas Hoult.No stranger to franchises thanks to his role as Beast in the X-Men franchise, and of course his role in, Hoult joins the returning Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames in the nextmovie. Christopher McQuarrie, who made the casting announcement on Instagram, is directing the next two movies back-to-back after takingto box office heights. Will Hoult's character survive them both? Good question!Of course, we don't know what role he's taking, but he seems like the perfect candidate to stick around for the long haul, right? I'm not going to throw out any conspiracy theories about Cruise possibly passing the torch because we've been down that road with Jeremy Renner already. But the franchise could use a youth injection and Hoult fits the bill. He had a busy 2019 with roles in, andThe next twofilms arrive on July 23rd 2021 and August 5th 2022.