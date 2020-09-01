1/09/2020
New Music Video Trailer For 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3 Knocks On The Gates Of Hell
Is this a trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, or a music video? Either way, I'm in. I fell in love with the devilishly campy Netflix series in-between parts one and two (the show doesn't use traditional seasons) after a meet-and-greet event where the pilot was shown. The first chapter was terrific teenage angst mixed with the supernatural, very much like an early Buffy the Vampire Slayer, while the second failed to mature in the way it needed to.
And it's pretty hard to tell what to expect from chapter three based on this trailer, which finds star Kiernan Shipka performing a cheesy, retro track titled "Straight to Hell". The title is a clue, as upcoming episodes find Sabrina venturing to Hell to rescue her boyfriend Nick Scratch who sacrificed himself to stop the threat of Lucifer, who happens to be her father.
SYNOPSIS: Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…
I'm not super pumped for the next chapter, but I'll definitely be there watching when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on January 24th.