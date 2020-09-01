New Music Video Trailer For 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3 Knocks On The Gates Of Hell

Is this a trailer for, or a music video? Either way, I'm in. I fell in love with the devilishly campy Netflix series in-between parts one and two (the show doesn't use traditional seasons) after a meet-and-greet event where the pilot was shown. The first chapter was terrific teenage angst mixed with the supernatural, very much like an early, while the second failed to mature in the way it needed to.And it's pretty hard to tell what to expect from chapter three based on this trailer, which finds star Kiernan Shipka performing a cheesy, retro track titled "Straight to Hell". The title is a clue, as upcoming episodes find Sabrina venturing to Hell to rescue her boyfriend Nick Scratch who sacrificed himself to stop the threat of Lucifer, who happens to be her father.SYNOPSIS:I'm not super pumped for the next chapter, but I'll definitely be there watching when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on January 24th.