1/07/2020
'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' Trailer: The 'It's Always Sunny' Creators Try Their Hand At Video Games
So what happens when Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia tries to make a video game? Well, you get the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, starring and co-created by Rob McElhenney, along with Charlie Day and co-producer Megan Ganz.
The streaming series stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, a narcissistic video game creator who thinks the way to make their upcoming project better is to just give it more of himself. The workplace comedy follows "a video game development studio and will explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways", but really it looks like Grimm shitting on his employees as they try to make his vision come true.
Along with McElhenney the cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.
This looks like McElhenney's way of scratching a particular video game itch that he didn't get to fulfill a couple of years ago when he was attached to direct a Minecraft movie.
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet hits Apple TV+ on February 7th.