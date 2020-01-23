'Mr. Jones' Trailer: James Norton And Vanessa Kirby Uncover A Vast Soviet Conspiracy

's James Norton and's Vanessa Kirby uncover a vast conspiracy in Stalin's Soviet Union in the new political thriller,. The film is directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, who has been behind the camera for episodes of, and more, but also earned a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination for her 2011 film,is based on the true story of Gareth Jones, an ambitious Welsh reporter investigating Stalin's claims of a Soviet utopia, only to uncover a vast conspiracy including the man-made famine known as the Holomodor.The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, and Kenneth Cranham.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters in April 2020, then digital in July.