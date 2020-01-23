1/23/2020
'Mr. Jones' Trailer: James Norton And Vanessa Kirby Uncover A Vast Soviet Conspiracy
Little Women's James Norton and Hobbs & Shaw's Vanessa Kirby uncover a vast conspiracy in Stalin's Soviet Union in the new political thriller, Mr. Jones. The film is directed by Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, who has been behind the camera for episodes of The Wire, The Killing, Treme, and more, but also earned a Best Foreign Language Oscar nomination for her 2011 film, In Darkness.
Mr. Jones is based on the true story of Gareth Jones, an ambitious Welsh reporter investigating Stalin's claims of a Soviet utopia, only to uncover a vast conspiracy including the man-made famine known as the Holomodor.
The film also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle, and Kenneth Cranham.
SYNOPSIS: Agnieszka Holland’s thriller, set on the eve of WWII, sees Hitler’s rise to power and Stalin’s Soviet propaganda machine pushing their “utopia” to the Western world. Meanwhile, an ambitious young journalist, Gareth Jones (Norton) travels to Moscow to uncover the truth behind the propaganda, but then gets a tip that could expose an international conspiracy, one that could cost him and his informant their lives. Jones goes on a life-or-death journey to uncover the truth behind the façade that would later inspire George Orwell’s seminal book Animal Farm.
Mr. Jones hits theaters in April 2020, then digital in July.