Matt Damon Rejoins James Mangold For Don Winslow's 'The Force'

Hot on the heels of's four Oscar nominations, director James Mangold and star Matt Damon are getting back in the driver's seat. Deadline reports the two will reunite for an adaptation of Don Winslow's novel,In the works for a couple of years, The Force had a screenplay originally penned by David Mamet , but will now be overhauled by Mangold and screenwriter Scott Frank. Mangold and Frank worked together previously onandHere's a breakdown of the plot as well as Damon's role:Ridley Scott is on board as a producer. Damon is about to shoot Scott's upcoming film,. Mangold has his Bob Dylan biopiccoming up, led by Timothee Chalamet, but it's unclear if that will be next.