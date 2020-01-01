Marvel's 'WandaVision' Gets Bumped Up To 2020 On Disney+

One of the chief question marks surrounding Disney+ is whether it has enough original programming to maintain the interest of Star Wars and Marvel fans. With the first season ofover, that issue has been brought squarely into focus, and now we see how Disney has responded: by moving up the release ofto 2020.Disney released a promo video featuring all of the programs coming to Disney+ in 2020, Marvel'sis newly part of the lineup. While we don't know the exact date, it was originally set for early 2021 so an arrival of November or December makes sense. It will also want to stay away from the fall 2020 release ofWandaVision is shaping up to be an integral piece in the future of the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Vision, the latter somehow returned from his death at the hands of Thanos in. The answer to his mysterious revival likely has to do with the artificial 1950s sitcom landscape the series is set in, which may or may not be a reality-warping creation of Wanda's. Rumors are that we will be introduced to Wanda and Vision's children, who in the comics become the Young Avengers known as Wiccan and Speed. Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau who was introduced in; Randall Park returns as FBI agent Jimmy Woo, and Kathryn Hahn plays a nosey neighbor it's speculated is actually the witch Agatha Harkness, who mentors Wanda in her magical abilities.