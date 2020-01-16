1/16/2020
Lucasfilm Eyeing Taika Waititi To Direct A 'Star Wars' Movie
There may not be a director more beloved all-around right now than Taika Waititi. His latest, Jojo Rabbit, is an Oscar contender for Best Picture, and that followed his hilarious Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok, acclaimed indie comedies like What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Not to mention his stint on The Mandalorian as actor and director. He literally checks all of the boxes, and he's an incredibly nice guy, as well. So it's no wonder Disney is keen on keeping him around, and not just for Thor: Love & Thunder, but for a future Star Wars movies.
THR reports that Lucasfilm is attempting to court Waititi to direct a Star Wars movie. Which one? That's anybody's guess. Could it be the one vacated by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss? Or perhaps the project being spearheaded by Marvel's Kevin Feige? We really don't know, but it does look as if The Mandalorian is being used as a training ground of sorts. Deborah Chow, who directed a couple of episodes, has since moved on to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Jon Favreau's name has been out there, too, and he's pretty much Disney's golden boy.
There's a Star Wars movie expected to arrive in December 2022, but that's far too early for Waititi to get involved with. He's still finishing up on sports comedy Next Goal Wins, which will be followed by Thor: Love & Thunder. So if this pans out, and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Waititi do a Star Wars movie someday, it'll be pretty far off in the distance.