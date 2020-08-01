'Locke & Key' Trailer: Netflix Finally Unveils Joe Hill's Long-Awaited Horror Series

Wow, it's finally here! The journey to the small screen for Netflix'shas been a long and winding one, encompassing a number of creators, networks, stars, and even a shelved pilot episode. While the talent around it has changed, the graphic novel's author Joe Hill has stayed on board throughout, and finally sees his horror-fantasy series become a reality. Judging by the new trailer, the wait was worth it.centers on the Locke siblings, who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts following the mysterious death of their father. Once there, they began discovering powerful keys that lead them to suspect there is more to the demise of their father than suspected.Netflix couldn't be a better home for this to land, given the streamer's success with other genre projects, including those by Hill's father, Stephen King.comes fromandcreator Carlton Cuse, along with Meredith Avril of. Pretty strong creds there. The cast is led by Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Griffin Gluck, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Sherri Saum.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix on February 7th.