1/08/2020
'Locke & Key' Trailer: Netflix Finally Unveils Joe Hill's Long-Awaited Horror Series
Wow, it's finally here! The journey to the small screen for Netflix's Lock & Key has been a long and winding one, encompassing a number of creators, networks, stars, and even a shelved pilot episode. While the talent around it has changed, the graphic novel's author Joe Hill has stayed on board throughout, and finally sees his horror-fantasy series become a reality. Judging by the new trailer, the wait was worth it.
Locke & Key centers on the Locke siblings, who move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts following the mysterious death of their father. Once there, they began discovering powerful keys that lead them to suspect there is more to the demise of their father than suspected.
Netflix couldn't be a better home for this to land, given the streamer's success with other genre projects, including those by Hill's father, Stephen King. Locke & Key comes from Lost and Bates Motel creator Carlton Cuse, along with Meredith Avril of The Haunting of Hill House. Pretty strong creds there. The cast is led by Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield, Griffin Gluck, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Sherri Saum.
SYNOPSIS: After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (“Lost,” “Bates Motel”) and Meredith Averill (“The Haunting of Hill House”), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key hits Netflix on February 7th.