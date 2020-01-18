1/18/2020
'Little Fires Everywhere' Trailer: Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Get Heated In Hulu's Drama Series
Reese Witherspoon has been killing it on the small screen lately with Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, two programs she was integral in putting together. Now she's back again, this time with Hulu, for an adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere, a series which shares more than a few thematic and tonal similarities to Big Little Lies.
Little Fires Everywhere pairs Witherspoon with Kerry Washington, who is no stranger to prestige TV herself. The series is based on Celeste Ng's bestselling book about a seemingly perfect white family and its matriarch who come to the rescue of an underprivileged black single mother. Her efforts to help only create tension in their relationship, culminating in what appears to be attempted murder by arson.
All eight episodes are directed by the great Lynn Shelton (Humpday, Your Sister's Sister), and co-stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, Megan Stott, Lexi Underwood, Huang Lu, and Jesse Williams.
SYNOPSIS: Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
Little Fires Everywhere comes to Hulu on March 18th.