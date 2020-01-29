Lakeith Stanfield And Issa Rae Get Romantic In New Trailer For 'The Photograph'

This coming Valentine's Day, there are a few options of movies to see with your significant other (or just yourself). There are some horror movies being released during that time, but you may not want to see those with your date. Instead, your safer bet would be Stella Meghie's latest feature film,, a romantic drama.The second trailer, which is now officially available to watch online, is a short one, but promises a ton of emotional moments and a story that could tug at the heartstrings. The chemistry on display from lead actors Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield looks exceptional and you can feel a connection between their two characters the second they are on screen. It truly seems like a perfect date night movie, and you won't have to wait that much longer to see it.is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 14, 2020.