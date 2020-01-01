Jessica Chastain Is Teasing 'A Most Violent Year' Sequel





But first, a refresher. 2014's A Most Violent Year stars Oscar Isaac as a heating oil magnate in 1981 New York, as he tries to stay a good and principled man in the face of seemingly endless corruption, threats of violence, and other outside pressures. Chastain plays his wife, a mob princess with a Lady Macbeth streak, who is willing to take things further than her husband. It's a great movie, with characters that are simply begging to be revisited. Well, it might be happening.





A fan posted on Twitter a past Q&A with Isaac and Chastain talking about A Most Violent Year, and she responds to the tweet by suggesting they'll return to those characters very soon...



(Shhhhh guess who may be visiting these characters again soon?...) I actually love him more ❤️

Yes, please!



Okay, so A Most Violent Year was not a big hit for A24. It only made $12M on a budget of about $20M, so the chances of a big screen sequel are slim. However, this is the perfect material for an HBO event series, as it's very similar in tone and theme to Show Me A Hero, which Isaac was absolutely brilliant in. I don't care. However this happens, I'm going to be there for it.