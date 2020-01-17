1/17/2020
James Wan To Produce Animated 'Aquaman' Miniseries For HBO Max
We're still a couple of years away from seeing Jason Momoa's Aquaman return to the big screen, but the King of the Seas has some other action going on with HBO Max. Director James Wan is set to produce an animated Aquaman event series titled Aquaman: King of Atlantis.
The three-part miniseries will pick up on the environmental and ethical themes touched upon in 2018's $1B hit, Aquaman. It's unclear if Momoa will return to voice Aquaman, but given his environmental activism this seems like a project he would naturally want to be a part of.
The series' family-friend tone is clear in this synopsis: The series begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident!”
Based on this, there's the possibility Willem Dafoe and Amber Heard reprise their roles. Between this series and spinoff The Trench, Warner Bros. is doing everything they can to keep up interest in Aquaman until the sequel. [Deadline]