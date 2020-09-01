1/09/2020
'It' Director Andy Muschietti To Remake 'The Howling' For Netflix
Last summer, It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti expressed a desire to do a remake of Joe Dante's 1981 horror classic, The Howling. Well, having the success of two hit horror films under his belt might've helped his case, because Muschietti now says his remake is happening thanks to the folks at Netflix.
The news comes from That Hashtag Show, who were in attendance for Muschietti's moderation of a panel with the Underwater cast. It was there that he revealed the news, but failed to give any details other than it will likely happen after his work on The Flash is completed.
The Howling was part of a number of werewolf-themed movies that came out in the early '80s. It was based on Gary Brandner's book about a television newswoman who, after being stalked by a serial killer, suffers amnesia and is sent to a mysterious health resort to recover, only to learn the other patients are werewolves. That film is only marginally similar to Brandner's novel, a fact that he hated and led to his contributing to the first sequel. There were seven sequels in total, the most recent one in 2011, and are pretty terrible. This leaves the door open for Muschietti to deliver a faithful, truly scary werewolf movie.