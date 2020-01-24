'Irresistible' Trailer: Jon Stewart Returns With A Political Satire Starring Steve Carell

It's been six years sincehost Jon Stewart took his sabbatical from the show to make his directorial debut,. He's since left the show, with the expectation that he would be doing more behind the camera. Well, now he's here with the political satire,, which I'll say has been rumored to be the secret screening here at Sundance.Starring Steve Carell, Chris Cooper,Rose Byrne, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, and Mackenzie Davis, the film is about what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the center of attention during a mayoral election.Certainly looks like a nice change of pace from the seriousness ofand could be a welcome feel-good flick during our Presidential elections.SYNOPSIS:Written and directed by Stewart,opens May 29th.