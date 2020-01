Hugo Weaving Won't Return As Agent Smith In 'The Matrix 4'

Sadly, we won't be hearing the methodical "Mr. Anderson" of Agent Smith in. Hugo Weaving has confirmed he won't be returning to the sci-fi franchise that helped make him a huge star in the early 2000s.The reason is any beef he has with thefilms, it all boils down to boring ol' scheduling conflicts. Weaving and director Lana Wachowski were keen on working together again, but as he tells Time Out London it just wasn't meant to be...She "changed her mind"? What does that mean, exactly? Did Wachowski write Agent Smith out of the script? Or did she decide to recast the role? As we saw...or better yet heard, induring the Red Skull sequence it's not hard to find someone who can replicate Weaving's voice.So Weaving won't be joining the other returningstars, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, when the sequel drops on May 21st 2021.