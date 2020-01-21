'Horse Girl' Trailer: Crazy Feels Real To Alison Brie In Jeff Baena's Sundance Thriller

Jeff Baena may not be a household name to most people, but to those who frequent Sundance he's probably very high on the radar. Park City has been the launching pad for every film he's directed:, and the religious black comedy. So naturally, it's also where his latest,, is set to debut, and this might be the weirdest of them all.Starring and co-written by Alison Brie, who worked with Baena onfollows a socially awkward with a love for horses and crime shows, who begins to lose her grip on reality. Brie is surrounded by a stellar cast that includes Sundance favorites Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, Paul Reiser, and Jay Duplass, ensuring this will be one of the hottest tickets in town.This looks positively bizarre, and a showcase for Brie who always brings her A+ stuff to Sundance. That it also comes from the producers of surreal, existential filmsandis no surprise.SYNOPSIS:is a Netflix joint, and will hit the streamer on February 7th.