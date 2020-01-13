Here Are Your 2020 Academy Awards Nominees!

The Academy Awards will air live on February 6th on ABC









It's finally that time of year, after all of the hype and campaigning the 2020 Oscar nominees were announced this morning! Less then a week after the decision to continue with a host-less format was announced the noms began being listed at 8:18 AM EST.All the expectations going in were for a list populated by those associated with films like, and. While everyone loves a good Cinderella story and a surprise nomination, that doesn't seem to be the case this year with nominations landing, pretty much, right where you'd expect them. The fact thatdidn't get a best picture nomination with the needles it had to thread and the perfection with which it threaded them is a travesty...but I'm not surprised. Adam Driver finishes out his best year ever with a Lead Actor nomination for, a movie for which ScarJo also picks up a lead actress nom. Not to be outdone the Black Widow also secured her slot in the supporting category with a nomination for her role in. Having a movie where both leads are nominated, one of which is nominated in two categories for two different movies is about the most sensational the nominations got this year. See for yourself below, here's the full list of nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards.“Ford v Ferrari”“The Irishman”“Jojo Rabbit”“Joker”“Little Women”“Marriage Story”“1917”“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”“Parasite”Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”Adam Driver “Marriage Story”Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”Charlize Theron “Bombshell”Renee Zellweger “Judy”Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”Al Pacino, “The Irishman”Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”Florence Pugh, “Little Women”Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”Todd Phillips, “Joker”Sam Mendes, “1917”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin“Klaus” Sergio Pablos“Missing Link” Chris Butler“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan“Memorable,” Bruno Collet“Sister,” Siqi Song“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto“Joker,” Lawrence Sher“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke“1917,” Roger Deakins“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov“In the Absence”“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas“St. Louis Superman”“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry“Saria,” Bryan Buckley“A Sister,” Delphine Girard“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles“Joker,” Jeff Groth“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord“Ad Astra”“Ford v Ferrari”“Joker”“1917”“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman“1917,” Thomas Newman“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”“Stand Up,” “Harriet”“Bombshell”“Joker”“Judy”“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”“1917””The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo“Joker,” Mark Bridges“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips“Avengers Endgame”“The Irishman”“1917”“The Lion King”“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”