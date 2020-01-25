Have Your Tissues Ready, 'Bambi' is Getting the CGI Treatment at Disney

This is why Disney is a global institution. Think back to your first traumatic experience, got it? Now odds are at least some of you reading this had the fate of Bambi's mother come to mind. Hell, I'm pretty sure that the founder of PETA probably got their ideas from seeing this movie at a young age. So what would make that scene better? Well, making it more realistic of course! If you thought seeing Mufasa get trampled was bad, this is going to be SOO much worse. Regardless of how you felt aboutthe box office receipts have shown Disney that the smart play is to CG-ize all of the classics, and's the next in line. Personally I don't think the change takes some of the magic away, especially when you're talking about the old cell-shaded animation but if it brings even some of that joy (and sadness) to the next generation then good on them.Just in case you were wondering how real this is Disney has already put a team together with Geneva Robertson-Dworet (and Lindsey Beer () writing the screenplay. No release date is planned but we'll be sure to keep you informed as more news develops.