1/06/2020
Golden Globes 2020: '1917' & 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Win Best Picture , Awkwafina Makes History For 'The Farewell'
It was a big night for Sam Mendes' WWI film 1917 at the Golden Globes. The acclaimed war drama, based on stories told by Mendes' grandfather, won Best Picture Drama, beating out Netflix's The Irishman, The Two Popes, and Marriage Story. Joker was also a contender in the category.
Mendes also came away with a win for Best Director, besting Martin Scorsese, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips. Joon-ho's South Korean thriller would be honored later in the night with a film for Best Foreign Language Film. Joaquin Phoenix's twisted performance as Batman's future nemesis in Joker would earn him Best Actor-Drama, while Renee Zellweger's performance as Hollywood royalty in Judy won her Best Actress-Drama.
History was made when Awkwafina became the first Asian-American to win Best Actress-Musical or Comedy for The Farewell. Brad Pitt. Taron Egerton's song and dance act as Elton John in Rocketman won him Best Actor-Musical or Comedy. Quentin Tarantino's '60s-era Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won Best Picture-Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Screenplay.
The full list of winners is below!
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown” – WINNER
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Annette Bening, “The Report”
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNER
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”
Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” – WINNER
Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
“Frozen II”
“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Missing Link” – WINNER
“Toy Story 4”
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
Bong Jong Hoo, “Parasite”
Sam Mendes, “1917” – WINNER
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Christian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”
Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana De Armas, “Knives Out”
Awkwafina, “The Farewell” – WINNER
Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”
Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”
Emma Thompson, “Late Night”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Killing Eve”
“The Morning Show”
“Succession” – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cynthia Erivio, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER
“Rocketman”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
“1917” – WINNER
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Marriage Story”
“The Two Popes”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” – WINNER
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”
Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
“Catch-22”
“Chernobyl” – WINNER
“Fosse/Verdon”
“The Loudest Voice”
“Unbelievable”
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
“The Farewell”
“Les Miserables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite” – WINNER
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Andrew Scott “Fleabag”
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” – WINNER
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
“Barry”
“Fleabag” – WINNER
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“The Politician”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker” – WINNER
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman, “1917”
Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”
Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”
Music by: Elton John Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin – WINNER
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez Lyrics
“Spirit, “The Lion King”
Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette, “The Act” – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Ben Platt, “The Politician”
Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNER
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Brian Cox, “Succession” – WINNER
Kit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”
Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”
Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER
Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”