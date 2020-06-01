Golden Globes 2020: '1917' & 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Win Best Picture , Awkwafina Makes History For 'The Farewell'

It was a big night for Sam Mendes' WWI filmat the Golden Globes. The acclaimed war drama, based on stories told by Mendes' grandfather, won Best Picture Drama, beating out Netflix's, andwas also a contender in the category.Mendes also came away with a win for Best Director, besting Martin Scorsese,director Bong Joon-ho, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips. Joon-ho's South Korean thriller would be honored later in the night with a film for Best Foreign Language Film. Joaquin Phoenix's twisted performance as Batman's future nemesis inwould earn him Best Actor-Drama, while Renee Zellweger's performance as Hollywood royalty inwon her Best Actress-Drama.History was made whenbecame the first Asian-American to win Best Actress-Musical or Comedy for. Brad Pitt. Taron Egerton's song and dance act as Elton John inwon him Best Actor-Musical or Comedy. Quentin Tarantino's '60s-erawon Best Picture-Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Screenplay.The full list of winners is below!BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMAJennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”Olivia Colman, “The Crown” – WINNERJodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURETom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”Al Pacino, “The Irishman”Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNERBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTUREKathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”Annette Bening, “The Report”Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNERJennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”Margot Robbie, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYDaniel Craig, “Knives Out”Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” – WINNEREddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED“Frozen II”“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”“The Lion King”“Missing Link” – WINNER“Toy Story 4”BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTUREBong Jong Hoo, “Parasite”Sam Mendes, “1917” – WINNERTodd Phillips, “Joker”Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMAChristian Bale, “Ford v. Ferrari”Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNERJonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYAna De Armas, “Knives Out”Awkwafina, “The Farewell” – WINNERCate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”Emma Thompson, “Late Night”BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA“Big Little Lies”“The Crown”“Killing Eve”“The Morning Show”“Succession” – WINNERBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMACynthia Erivio, “Harriet”Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNERBEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY“Dolemite Is My Name”“Jojo Rabbit”“Knives Out”“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNER“Rocketman”BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA“1917” – WINNER“The Irishman”“Joker”“Marriage Story”“The Two Popes”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONChristopher Abbott, “Catch-22”Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” – WINNERJared Harris, “Chernobyl”Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONKaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”Joey King, “The Act”Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNERBEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION“Catch-22”“Chernobyl” – WINNER“Fosse/Verdon”“The Loudest Voice”“Unbelievable”BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE“The Farewell”“Les Miserables”“Pain and Glory”“Parasite” – WINNER“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONAlan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”Kieran Culkin, “Succession”Andrew Scott “Fleabag”Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” – WINNERHenry Winkler, “Barry”BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY“Barry”“Fleabag” – WINNER“The Kominsky Method”“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”“The Politician”BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTUREAlexandre Desplat, “Little Women”Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker” – WINNERRandy Newman, “Marriage Story”Thomas Newman, “1917”Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”Music by: Elton John Lyrics by: Bernie Taupin – WINNER“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez Lyrics“Spirit, “The Lion King”Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé“Stand Up,” “Harriet”Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia ErivoBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISIONPatricia Arquette, “The Act” – WINNERHelena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDYMichael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”Bill Hader, “Barry”Ben Platt, “The Politician”Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – WINNERBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDYChristina Applegate, “Dead to Me”Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNERBEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMABrian Cox, “Succession” – WINNERKit Harrington, “Game of Thrones”Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”Billy Porter, “Pose”BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURENoah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite”Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – WINNERSteven Zaillian, “The Irishman”