'First Cow' Trailer: A Prized Bovine Takes Center Stage In Kelly Reichardt's Latest Indie Drama

A filmmaker needs not be as bombastic as Michael Bay or Quentin Tarantino to be divisive. In the case of Kelly Reichardt, her brand of gradual, humanist character studies are just as polarizing. Some find them extremely slow and boring, others see them as subtle and soulful. Your mileage may vary, basically, and that will undoubtedly continue to be true for her next film,, which has a new trailer courtesy of the indie taste-makers at A24.Starring John Magaro () and Orion Lee,is another of Reichardt's films to explore a specific, somewhat unusual relationship, this time between an Oregon cook and a Chinese immigrant in the 1820s Pacific Northwest. The cast includes the late René Auberjonois, Toby Jones, Ewen Bremner, Alia Shawkat, andbreakout Lily Gladstone.SYNOPSIS:opens on March 6th.