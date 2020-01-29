Final Trailer For Blumhouse's 'Fantasy Island' Teases A Valentine's Day Nightmare

It seems like it is one of the hottest trends in Hollywood right now - adapting iconic television programs into feature films. Throughout the years, we have had adaptations such as, and, all doing fairly successfully.This is exactly what Blumhouse is doing this year with their upcoming horror feature, releasing this Valentine's Day. However, the creative team behind the project is changing things up a little bit. The original television series of the same name was well known as a drama series and was beloved by audiences all around the world, and ran for a remarkably successful seven seasons.What Blumhouse is doing with the film adaptation however, is making it a fully fledged horror film, and it looks like it could turn out to be a fun time at the movies. The final trailer, which has just been released online, doesn't show a lot of clips that we haven't already seen from the original trailer, but that is also a good thing. Showing less is better, that way the audience doesn't go into the theatre knowing every scene.Jeff Wadlow is helming the project, and you can take that however you want it. He previously directed another feature for Blumhouse back in 2018, the critically hated '', so it will be interesting to see how this project gets received.is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 14, 2020.