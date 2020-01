'Fear Agent' Amazon Series In The Works From Seth Rogen, 'The Batman' Writer, And 'Shazam' Director

What do you get when you combine the forces of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, producer Matt Tolmach,writer Mattson Tomlin, anddirector David F. Sandberg? You get an adaptation of a true fanboy favorite comic, Rick Remender's THR reports aseries is coming to Amazon, with Rogen, Goldberg, and Tolmach producing. Tomlin will write the episodes for Sandberg to exec-produce and direct. Remender's sci-fi comic combines action, horror, and even a little bit of family drama, centering on Texas spaceman and alcoholic Heathrow Huston. The last "fear agent", Huston's job is to eradicate alien threats to Earth.Given the big names already attached it's no surprise this was part of a competitive bidding war, with Amazon beating out the likes of HBO Max, Peacock, and TNT. With the success Amazon has had with Rogen and Goldberg'sit's no wonder they felt confident to throw some more cash around.SYNOPSIS: