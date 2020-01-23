1/23/2020
'Fear Agent' Amazon Series In The Works From Seth Rogen, 'The Batman' Writer, And 'Shazam' Director
What do you get when you combine the forces of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, producer Matt Tolmach, The Batman writer Mattson Tomlin, and Shazam director David F. Sandberg? You get an adaptation of a true fanboy favorite comic, Rick Remender's Fear Agent.
THR reports a Fear Agent series is coming to Amazon, with Rogen, Goldberg, and Tolmach producing. Tomlin will write the episodes for Sandberg to exec-produce and direct. Remender's sci-fi comic combines action, horror, and even a little bit of family drama, centering on Texas spaceman and alcoholic Heathrow Huston. The last "fear agent", Huston's job is to eradicate alien threats to Earth.
Given the big names already attached it's no surprise this was part of a competitive bidding war, with Amazon beating out the likes of HBO Max, Peacock, and TNT. With the success Amazon has had with Rogen and Goldberg's The Boys it's no wonder they felt confident to throw some more cash around.
SYNOPSIS: Interstellar invaders. Time travel. Clones of clones of clones, and lots of whiskey. Whether he’s battling the scourge of space, going back in time to stop the alien invasion that changed Earth forever, or winning his ex-wife back, there’s nothing that Heath Huston won’t do to try to right the wrongs and gets his family back. He is, after all, the last Fear Agent.