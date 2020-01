'Dolittle' Trailer: Robert Downey Jr. Goes On An Epic Journey With A Very Different Team

I think the trailers forare some of the most confusingng around, at least if you're only familiar with the character from the series of Eddie Murphy comedies. Based on the many questions I've received about this movie, that does seem to be the knowledge many people have. This version, which is led by Robert Downey Jr. as the veterinarian who can talk to his animal friends, doesn't look like a comedy. It looks like. Even the lettering in his name is stylized to resemble Peter Jackson's films.The reason for the change in style has to do with this being an adaptation of author Hugh Lofting's secondnovel,, which was targeted at older audiences. That also explains the decision to hire director Stephen Gaghan, who is primarily known for serious dramas such as, and. That decision, we learned some months ago, did not lead to a smooth production. Test screenings went poorly, and Gaghan saw extensive reshoots largely taken out of his hands and members of the crew destroying him in public Downey Jr., in his first non-MCU role since 2014's, is joined by rising star Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas, Selena Gomez, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent, and many more.SYNOPSIS:opens on January 17th.