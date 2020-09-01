'Devs' Trailer: Alex Garland's Tech-Based Thriller Series Stars Nick Offerman And Sonoya Mizuno

Here's all I, and probably most people, need to know about the upcoming FX series,. All eight episodes are written and directed by Alex Garland, who found critical acclaim with sci-fi filmsand. That's it. That it stars Nick Offerman and looks pretty great is why it's one of the most anticipated shows of 2020.skews closer toin that it's a tech-based series, centered on computer engineer Lily Chan (played by's Sonoya Mizuno) as she investigates a a quantum computing company called Amaya and its possible ties to her boyfriend's disappearance. Offerman plays Forest, Amaya's CEO. Also in the cast are Zach Grenier, Alison Pill, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Jin Ha.hits Fx on Hulu on March 5th.