1/06/2020
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Bad Boys For Life'
Bad Boys Bad Boys, whatcha gonna do? Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are together again in Bad Boys for Life, and we're inviting our DC readers to a free early screening.
SYNOPSIS: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, January 14th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, enter for passes in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, January 10th. Good luck!
Bad Boys for Life opens January 17th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway