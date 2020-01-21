1/21/2020
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen! The film stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.
SYNOPSIS: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).
The screening takes place tomorrow, January 22nd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the STX ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Gentlemen opens on January 24th.