1/30/2020
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Birds Of Prey'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The film returns Margot Robbie to the role of Suicide Squad breakout, Harley Quinn! She's joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!
SYNOPSIS: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, February 5th at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. ticket site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Birds of Prey opens February 7th!