David Ayer Wants His 'Dirty Dozen' Remake To Become A 'Mission: Impossible'-Style Franchise

If you know anything at all about David Ayer, chances are you have a strong opinion about him. His movies are pretty divisive, entirely male-driven thrillers either about corrupt cops () or battle-hardened soldiers () with very little in-between for most of his career. Lately he's branched out a little, bringing that same masculine sensibility toand, with mixed results. Ayer recently signed on to a remake of, a classic and one of the ultimate dude movies, and it sounds like this is going to be polarizing, as well.This will come as a shock to absolutely nobody, but Ayer hopes hisremake will turn into a gigantic, blockbuster franchise, and is setting it up in the mold ofand. He tells Collider ...said Ayer.Originally released in 1967,starred a who's who of tough-guy actors including Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, and Jim Brown as US Army prisoners sent on a suicide mission during WWII. Ayer was asked what his modern update brings to the table, and basically he just sounds like he's pitching a newflick. To be fair, he did write the first one way back in 2001...It's interesting because Ayer really does seem to be grasping to launch a franchise of his own. He's been at the launch of two of them () only to be dumped as they moved on to sequels.would, presumably, his to craft and build if it's a success.