Dario And Asia Argento Are Teaming On Giallo Film 'Black Glasses'

The Argentos are getting back into the giallo game. Dario Argento is a legend of the horror genre, with films like, andto his credit. He hasn't directed anything since 2012's bizarre, but is set to join his daughter Asia Argento for a new Giallo film, titled BloodyDisgusting has the news, but doesn't offer up anything in the way of details. The father/daughter pair is potentially interesting even if their film is likely to only appeal to their hardcore fanbase. At 79-years-old, Dario has been far removed from the movie scene, other than allowing Luca Guadagnino to remakeback in 2018.As for Asia, she hasn't made a movie since 2014 but has definitely been in the headlines. She's been at the center of the #MeToo movement, but not always as one of the abused. In fact, she recently settled a lawsuit by a male accuser, making her more of a pariah around Hollywood than before. That led to a very public falling out with Rose McGowan that did neither of them any favors.has been in the works for a few years, so who knows how far along it actually is or if we'll have a chance to see it. The plan is to shoot later this year, so we should know more soon enough.