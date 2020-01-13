Critics Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Takes Best Film

It was a big and somewhat surprising night at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, of which I was in attendance for everything that went down. The biggest win of the night went to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollyood, which came away with Best Film, a possible precursor of its performance in the Oscars, where it was just nominated for Best Picture.
A shocking surprise in the Best Director race, which ended in a tie between Sam Mends for his WWI film 1917, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. Parasite also won for Best Foreign Language film, as expected. Also predicted by many was Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor victory for Joker, while Renn Zellweger won for Judy.
The Critics Choice tends to be a good indicator for the Academy Awards, and we will see how that plays out in the coming weeks.
Full list of winners on the film and TV side below!
WINNERS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS
Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Irishman (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)
Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)
BEST EDITING
Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell (Lionsgate)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
BEST COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Us (Universal)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Parasite (Neon)
BEST SONG (TIE)
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)