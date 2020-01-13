Critics Choice Awards: 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Takes Best Film

WINNERS OF THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS





FILM





BEST PICTURE

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)





BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (Warner Bros.)





BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – Judy (Roadside)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Marriage Story (Netflix)





BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)





BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Irishman (Netflix)





BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (Neon)

Sam Mendes – 1917 (Universal)





BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)





BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – Little Women (Sony)





BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – 1917 (Universal)





BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Sony)





BEST EDITING

Lee Smith – 1917 (Universal)





BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)





BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell (Lionsgate)





BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)





BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Toy Story 4 (Disney)





BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)





BEST COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)





BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Us (Universal)





BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Parasite (Neon)





BEST SONG (TIE)

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose (Neon)

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman (Paramount)





BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (Warner Bros.)





TELEVISION





BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)





BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)





BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)





BEST COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag (Amazon)





BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)





BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)





BEST LIMITED SERIES

When They See Us (Netflix)





BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)





BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix)





BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)





BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix)





BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)





BEST TALK SHOW (TIE)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)





BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)









It was a big and somewhat surprising night at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards, of which I was in attendance for everything that went down. The biggest win of the night went to Quentin Tarantino'swhich came away with Best Film, a possible precursor of its performance in the Oscars, where it was just nominated for Best Picture.A shocking surprise in the Best Director race, which ended in a tie between Sam Mends for his WWI film, anddirector Bong Joon-ho.also won for Best Foreign Language film, as expected. Also predicted by many was Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor victory for, while Renn Zellweger won forThe Critics Choice tends to be a good indicator for the Academy Awards, and we will see how that plays out in the coming weeks.Full list of winners on the film and TV side below!