'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3 Trailer: Sabrina Goes On A Hellish Rescue Mission

Because that witchy music video forsimply wasn't enough, Netflix has dropped a proper trailer for the supernatural Archie spinoff. The previous "season" saw Sabrina, played by formerstar Kiernan Shipka, embracing her darker side while still trying to keep to a normal teenage life. That proved difficult when it was revealed her father is Lucifer himself.In Part 3, we find Sabrina venturing to Hell to rescue her boyfriend, Nick Scratch, who sacrificed himself to save her life. The series has followed a creative path very similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The first season was fairly light in tone, following a "creature of the week" framework that was easy to get into. But as time went along, storylines have matured in a way that has removed some of the fun. It's a difficult balance being walked by creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, but he's got a tremendous cast of young stars helping him to pull it off.SYNOPSIS: PartAlso starring Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Lachlan Watson,returns to Netflix on January 24th.