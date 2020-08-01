1/08/2020
Cary Fukunaga's 'Last Of The Mohicans' Series Is Headed To HBO Max
HBO Max doesn't launch until this spring, but already there's a pretty extensive lineup of original programs vying for your attention. The latest may also be the biggest one yet, as Cary Fukunaga's The Last of the Mohicans series is coming to the streaming service.
While he's currently wrapping up post-production on James Bond film No Time to Die, Fukunaga also attached himself to a series based on James Fenimore Cooper's popular novel, The Last of the Mohicans. Joining Fukunaga as co-writer is Nick Osbourne (Remember Me) with Watchmen's Nicole Kassell set to direct.
Set during the French-Indian War, the series is said to focus on the taboo romance between Uncas, a young Mohican, and Cora, the mixed-race daughter of a British colonel. Cooper's book has been adapted many times, most notably in a popular 1992 film starring Daniel Day-Lewis that changed many of the story details, just as the 1936 movie by George B. Seitz did. [THR]