'Captain Marvel 2' Moves Forward With 'WandaVision' Writer And New Directors

Of the many projects Marvel has coming up, a sequel tomight be the one we know the least about. Well, it was, anyway, because today brings news on the high-flying sequel, beginning with the hiring ofwriter Megan McDonnell. THR reports McDonnell, a staff writer on the Disney+ series, is nearing a deal to penand move the action from the '90s to the present. This actually makes some sense, as the film and TV series are connected by the character of Monica Rambeau. She appeared as a child in, but will be an adult woman, played by Teyonah Parris () inand possibly taking on a superheroic persona as Photon, Spectrum, or one of her many other codenames.With the hiring of McDonnell comes word thatdirectors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden won't return, but are being sought for a future Disney+ series. That's only surprising because Marvel tends to keep filmmakers around for the long haul, but they may see Fleck and Boden's indie strengths better-suited to long-form storytelling. I would agree with that. Their best films have always been character studies, something we don't see much of from the MCU.Marvel's plan is to hire a woman to direct, in time for a 2022 release. Brie Larson will return as the cosmic-powered hero, having driven the first movie to a $1.1B haul.