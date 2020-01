Box Office: 'The Grudge' Has Weak $11M Debut, 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Passes $900M

1.- $33.7M/$450.7MOn a typically quiet weekend,easily topped the box office with $33.7M, a 53% drop from last week. The film now has $450.7M domestic, which is third-best of the year behind($858M) and($543M). Worldwide it has amassed $918M, and may end with a number that isn't wildly superior to a movie likewhich ended its run at $1.062B. It'll really have to stretch to get near the $1.3B of the equally-divisive. I think it's clear the middling reviews and word-of-mouth have played a role, and Disney is going to have to figure something out asenters a transitional phase.2.- $26.5M/$236.2M3.- $13.5M/$60MOver the holidays I heard from more people going to see Greta Gerwig'sthan any other film, and that anecdotal evidence seems to be bearing out. The well-reviewed film had a $13.5M weekend for $60M overall. It seems to be bucking any concern that only female audiences would turn out.4. review )- $11.3MThe first weekend of the new year is usually owned by low-cost studio horrors that earn, three, four, or five times their budget then quickly disappear. Not so much for, however, which opened with just $11M. A reboot of the once-popular franchise that nobody asked for and didn't show up for, the reviews were across-the-board awful, and speaking for me it just didn't do anything to justify its existence. What makes this version ofnew and fresh? The film is directed by Nicolas Pesce, a rising star in the horror field, and stars Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Lin Shaye, Jacki Weaver, and Betty Gilpin. A lot of talent there, but even with some loose connections to the 2004 remake there just wasn't much to distinguish itself from prior films.5.- $11.2M/$449.8M6.- $10M/$46.7M7.- $9M/$130.2M8.- $7.4M/$36.4M9.- $4M/$24.5M10.- $2.6M/$24.6M