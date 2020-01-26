Box Office: 'Bad Boys for Life' Stays On Top, 'The Turning' Falls Flat

1. Bad Boys for Life (review)- $34M/$120.6M
Don't ever say there's no power in nostalgia, after breaking January records in it's opening weekend Bad Boys for Life proved you don't have to be a Gentleman to stay at #1 while this week's new releases failed to break the top 3
2. 1917 - $15.8M/$103M
3. Dolittle - $12.5M/$44M
4. The Gentleman (review)- $11.03M
Guy Ritchie's films have never had that kind of broad appeal that pulls #1 spots at the box office, still, failing to break the top 3 with a certified "Fresh" film must sting a little bit. A classic example of audiences saying they don't want the same old thing but failing to support original films. Ah well...
5. Jumanji: The Next Level- $7.9M/$283M
6. The Turning - $7.3M
Ooof. Talk about a false start. Starting outside the top 5 is never good, poor Mackenzie Davis is having a terrible year following up Terminator: Dark Fate with The Turning, don't worry Ms. Davis, your talent will shine through. Also a tough weekend for Finn Wolfhard, who's had a rose-colored career up until now. Welcome to the real world little man, not to worry I'm sure Ghostbusters: Afterlife will make up for this.
7. Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker- $5.1M/$503M
8. Little Women - $4.7M/$93.7M
9. Just Mercy - $4M/$27M
10. Knives Out - $3.6M/$151.8M