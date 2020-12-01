1/12/2020
Box Office: '1917' Goes to War With 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and Comes Out on Top
1. 1917- $36.5M/$39M
While not technically it's opening weekend Sam Mendes' 1917 went wide this week and America was apparently aware as the World War 1 epic hits #1 in it's third week of release. While the box office take wasn't record breaking it will be mentioned in the footnotes as the movie that kicked the final Skywalker Saga film out of the top spot.
2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker- $15M/$478M
Suffering a hefty drop of more then 50%, the latest Star Wars film doesn't have the staying power that we've come to expect from the series, probably due to the lackluster **cough, undeserved, cough* reviews, closing in on $500M is still no small feat. We don't have to worry about Lucasfilm being shut down just yet.
3. Jumanji: The Next Level - $14M/$257M
4. Like a Boss (review)- $10M
Ouch...you know I really thought Tiffany Haddish would've been a name to guarantee at least a $20M opening judging from the run she had a few years ago. Her latest film doesn't give much confidence in her ability to fill seats.
5. Just Mercy (review)- $10M/$10.4M
Another film that opened earlier but broke wide this week Micheal B. Jordan's legal drama scored the second largest per-screen average of the week. Check out Travis's review from when he saw the film at the Middleburg Film Festival in the link above.
6. Little Women- $7.6M/$74M
7. Underwater (review)- $7M
Speaking of people we thought would be big named box office draws, Kristen Stewart isn't having the best run at the moment. After the chilly reception for Charlie's Angels and now a #6 start for her underwater thriller it looks like Kristen Stewart will be headed back to the world of an indie darling.
8. Frozen II- $5.7M/$459M
9. Knives Out- $5.7M/$139M
10. Spies in Disguise- $5.1M/$54.6M