Box Office: '1917' Goes to War With 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and Comes Out on Top

1.- $36.5M/$39MWhile not technically it's opening weekend Sam Mendes'went wide this week and America was apparently aware as the World War 1 epic hits #1 in it's third week of release. While the box office take wasn't record breaking it will be mentioned in the footnotes as the movie that kicked the final Skywalker Saga film out of the top spot.2.- $15M/$478MSuffering a hefty drop of more then 50%, the latestfilm doesn't have the staying power that we've come to expect from the series, probably due to the lackluster **cough, undeserved, cough* reviews, closing in on $500M is still no small feat. We don't have to worry about Lucasfilm being shut down just yet.3.- $14M/$257M4.- $10MOuch...you know I really thought Tiffany Haddish would've been a name to guarantee at least a $20M opening judging from the run she had a few years ago. Her latest film doesn't give much confidence in her ability to fill seats.5. review )- $10M/$10.4MAnother film that opened earlier but broke wide this week Micheal B. Jordan's legal drama scored the second largest per-screen average of the week. Check out Travis's review from when he saw the film at the Middleburg Film Festival in the link above.6.- $7.6M/$74M7.- $7MSpeaking of people we thought would be big named box office draws, Kristen Stewart isn't having the best run at the moment. After the chilly reception forand now a #6 start for her underwater thriller it looks like Kristen Stewart will be headed back to the world of an indie darling.8.- $5.7M/$459M9.- $5.7M/$139M10.- $5.1M/$54.6M