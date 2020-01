Bong Joon-ho Says 'Parasite' HBO Series Takes On "Many More Ideas" Than The Film Could Fit

It's been an incredible couple of days for Bong Joon-ho and. Yesterday his film won a Critics Choice for Best Foreign Language, while he won Best Director. And this morningcame away with 6 total Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. But this is only the beginning because we know the film is making its way to HBO as a limited series that has everyone speculating on what it could be.The news broke last week that Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay would be producing alimited series for HBO. Details were scarce at the time; such as if it would be a sequel or spinoff or some other reimagining. Speaking with Deadline , the director says it's his chance to expand on ideas he simply didn't have time for with the movie...He continued,Sounds like Bong Joon-ho and McKay are vibing here, which should take some of the edge off of those who are pissed at seeingredone in any way. At this point, I'm willing to give anything the benefit of the doubt after what HBO was able to do with, and I have a lot more faith in Joon-ho than I did Damon Lindelof. Consider me optimistic.