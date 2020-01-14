'Black Widow' Special Look Features A Face-to-Face Showdown With Taskmaster

What better time to drop a special look at Marvel's upcomingthan a few short hours after Scarlett Johansson earned two Oscar nominations? The new preview features a lot of the same footage we've seen before, but there is some new stuff like more of the film's primary villain, Taskmaster.Natasha Romanoff finds herself face-to-face with Taskmaster in the film, and for those who don't know him, he's a guy who can emulate the fighting style of anybody he's faced. In this footage we see him copying Captain America's shield combat, before mirroring Black Widow herself.This movie has been a long time coming, and the timing is interesting given the events of. The events oftake place betweenand, so if this movie is a hit the way we assume it will be, does Marvel take on other stories from her war-torn past?Directed by Cate Shortland and co-starring fellow Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Oscar winner Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour,opens May 1st 2020.