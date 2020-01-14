Billie Eilish To Write And Perform The 'No Time To Die' Theme Song

Who needs a "Bad Guy" when you can have a "Bond guy"? 18-year-old Grammy-nominated singer Billie Eilish will co-write and perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film,Eilish will co-write the song with her older brother Finneas. She will be the youngest ever to write and perform the 007 theme. Sam Smith recorded the forgettable track "Writing's On the Wall" for 2015's, while Adele wrote and performed the title track "Skyfall' in 2012. Both went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.I don't recall it always being such a big deal who performs the Bond music, at least not before Adele came along. I could be wrong, though as this isn't a franchise I've always paid a ton of attention to. With this being the big send-off for star Daniel Craig, Eilish will be expected to really bring it to make this movie feel special.opens April 10th.