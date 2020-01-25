'Anaconda' Reboot On The Way From 'Snow White And The Huntsman' Writer

I'm probably not alone in this, but the 1997 creature flickis a guilty pleasure. How could it not be? it's Ice Cube, Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Kari Wuhrer (!!!), grizzled character actor Jonathan Hyde being stalked by a giant anaconda on the Amazon River. It's not a very good movie, but few guilty pleasures truly are, and it spawned a bunch of really awful sequels that aren't worth remembering.But the original movie still has a following, and Sony wants to tap into that with a reboot. They've hiredwriter Evan Daugherty to pen a script which they hope will be similar to. While I would argue the originalknows how silly it is,'s self-awareness manifests more comedically than in horrors, which I think would be the right way to go.Might I suggest casting Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., for a role?No director is attached to this yet, but it seems like the perfect chance for a young, up 'n coming filmmaker to build a rep. I'll be following this one closely.