Amazon Reveals Full 'Lord Of The Rings' Series Cast, Includes Two 'Game Of Thrones' Alums

Amazon'sTV series won't be loaded up with much star power, but then it doesn't really need to be. Most of us had no idea who thecast were when it started; they became huge stars because of their work on that acclaimed HBO series. Clearly, Amazon is hoping to do the same and they have even recruited somealums in that goal.The full cast has been revealed, and it begins with some confirmations of names we had already heard about. Robert Aramayo, who replaced Will Poulter some weeks back, is set to play the series' hero, Beldor. Aramayo is best known for playing young Ned Stark on. He's joined byactress Morfydd Clark, who will play the elf royal Galadriel, previously played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's films. Joseph Mawle (Benjen Stark on) is believed to be the series' villain, Oren.Others in the cast include Markella Kavanagh) as the female lead, Tyra; Ema Horvath), Nazanin Boniadi (), Tom Budge (), Ismael Cruz Cordova (), Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.I'm sure they're all excellent.The series will be set long before events in, and so far Galadriel is the only returning character. Rumors continue to swirl that others are being kept under wraps. Perhaps there's a young Gandalf in there, somewhere? Sauron for sure, right?Amazon will debutin 2021.