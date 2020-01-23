All The Boys Come Calling in the Trailer for 'To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You'

I have a horrible confession to make....I haven't seen the first one. I know it was a sensation and everyone went crazy for it but I'm not really in the key demo am I? That being said, based on this trailer I can see the appeal to those looking for a sugary sweet romance to watch. I mean that in the best of ways, we have enough drama in this world, sometimes what we need is a sweet, innocent story that's pretty to look at. Speaking of, I have to give credit where it's due and say that Netflix has done amazing things with the quality of their original content, this film looks absolutely beautiful, bright colors and clarity about adding to the sweetness of (I assume), the story.Check out the trailer below and look foron Netflix February 12th, just in time for Valentines Day!