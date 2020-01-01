'A Quiet Place: Part II' Trailer: Emily Blunt Treads Lightly In A World Ravaged By Monsters

Ironically, for a movie that held millions of moviegoers in hushed silence, John Krasinski'smade a lot of noise a couple of years ago. The blockbuster horror, Krasinski's first major directorial effort after a couple of indies, went on to earn $340M, and despite an ending that didn't necessarily scream for a sequel, here we are withAs promised, the first trailer has arrived and it finds the Abbott Clan in even more danger than before. They still exist in a world overrun by monsters that hunt by sound, only now the Abbotts must do it without the family patriarch, and with a newborn baby in tow. Babies are not known for staying quiet.This trailer offers us something we haven't seen before, and that's a look at the Abbotts' first encounter with the monsters, which understandably caused a frenzy as nobody understood silence was the key to safety. In the present, the Abbotts quickly learn that monsters come in all forms and you can't trust anybody.Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe return as the remaining Abbotts, with characters played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. Krasinski returns as director and also writer.SYNOPSIS: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.A Quiet Place: Part II opens March 20th!