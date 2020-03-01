1/03/2020
'A Fall From Grace' Trailer: Tyler Perry Makes His Netflix Debut With A New Thriller
Tyler Perry is set to make his long-awaited, at least by his fans, Netflix debut with A Fall from Grace. Considering the $71M haul of the $20M-budgeted A Madea Family Funeral, there's still a lot of love out there for Perry, and Netflix hopes to turn his audience into subscribers.
A Fall from Grace is a thriller written, produced, and directed by Perry. It stars Crystal Fox (of Perry's series The Haves and the Have Nots) as a woman who meets a dangerous new lover (played by Supergirl actor Mehcad Brooks) shortly after her ex-husband's affair. Perry has assembled a cast that includes a pair of screen legends in Cicely Tyson and Phylicia Rashad, plus Bresha Webb and Adrian Pasdar. Perry has a supporting role, as well.
SYNOPSIS: Disheartened since her ex-husband’s affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) feels restored by a new romance. But when secrets erode her short-lived joy, Grace’s vulnerable side turns violent.
Netflix premieres A Fall from Grace on January 17th.