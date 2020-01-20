1/20/2020
2020 SAG Awards: 'Parasite' Makes History By Claiming Top Honor
Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed thriller Parasite may have made its boldest move yet in the Oscars race. The film won the Screen Actors Guild's top honor, the Ensemble Cast for a Motion Picture award, becoming the first non-English movie to do so. While I think Once Upon a Time in Hollywood briefly had the momentum following the Golden Globes, frontrunner status has been usurped by Parasite and Producers Guild Award winner 1917
The other film awards were less newsworthy, though. Joaquin Phoenix continued his march towards the Oscars with another Best Actor win for Joker; Renee Zellweger picked up steam with a Best Actress win for Judy. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt took Best Supporting Actor, while Marriage Story's Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress.
The complete list of winners is below!
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Edgerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Fox, “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNER
Scarlett Johanson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
“Parasite” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
“Avengers: Endgame” – WINNER
“Ford v. Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharell Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” – WINNER
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown” – WINNER
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – WINNER
“Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
“Game of Thrones” – WINNER
“Glow”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchmen”