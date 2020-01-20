2020 SAG Awards: 'Parasite' Makes History By Claiming Top Honor

Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed thrillermay have made its boldest move yet in the Oscars race. The film won the Screen Actors Guild's top honor, the Ensemble Cast for a Motion Picture award, becoming the first non-English movie to do so. While I thinkbriefly had the momentum following the Golden Globes, frontrunner status has been usurped byand Producers Guild Award winnerThe other film awards were less newsworthy, though. Joaquin Phoenix continued his march towards the Oscars with another Best Actor win for; Renee Zellweger picked up steam with a Best Actress win for's Brad Pitt took Best Supporting Actor, while's Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress.The complete list of winners is below!Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”Taron Edgerton, “Rocketman”Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”Jamie Fox, “Just Mercy”Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”Al Pacino, “The Irishman”Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Scarlett Johanson, “Jojo Rabbit”Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”“Bombshell”“The Irishman”“Jojo Rabbit”“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”“Ford v. Ferrari”“The Irishman”“Joker”“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”Jharell Jerome, “When They See Us”Patricia Arquette, “The Act”Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”Joey King, “The Act”Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”David Harbour, “Stranger Things”Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”Olivia Colman, “The Crown”Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”Bill Hader, “Barry”Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”“Big Little Lies”“Game of Thrones”“The Handmaid’s Tale”“Stranger Things”“Barry”“Fleabag”“The Kominsky Method”“Schitt’s Creek”“Glow”“Stranger Things”“The Walking Dead”“Watchmen”