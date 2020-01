10 Great Overlooked Films Of 2019

Paddleton

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Shadow

Little Woods

Dragged Across Concrete

Fighting with My Family

Her Smell

The King

The Sun is Also a Star

I Am Mother

So what makes for a great overlooked film, or a hidden gem as I like to call them? For me, it's simple. Any movie that resonated with me, that I found some connection with, and feel others will find a similar connection if they give it a chance. As with any year, there are so many movies that it's easy for a lot of great ones to simply fly under the radar. Fantastic performances go unnoticed, unique storylines sit waiting to be discovered (or copied), but this year it was tough to come up with a lengthy list of options.Part of the reason is that I simply didn't see as many movies I think would qualify as "overlooked". For example, I struggled whether to puton here, a legitimately great film that was the start of Florence Pugh's meteoric rise to stardom this year. It premiered at Sundance then did okay at the box office. It was definitely underseen, but overlooked? Ultimately, I decided to include it because high quality pro wrestling dramas are so rare, and that may be why it didn't do better. And what about, a superior sequel that fell between the cracks? Or, which was showered with praise that didn't translate into the big audience it deserved? Lots of tough decisions to make.I do want to apologize for the lateness of this post, as well as for my upcoming Best of 2019. The amount of time consumed by my Top 100 of the Decade pushed everything back, and left me mentally exhausted. It's because of you, and the emails you sent asking whether I would be doing these lists that gave me the push to complete them. So thank you for that. Enjoy!Director: Alex LehmannCast: Ray Romano, Mark DuplassDirector: Joe TalbotCast: Jimmy Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold, Rob Morgan, Mike Epps, Finn WittrockDirector: Zhang YimouCast: Deng Chao, Sun Li, Zheng KaiDirector: Nia DaCostaCast: Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, Lance ReddickDirector: S. Craig ZahlerCast: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Carpenter, Tory Kittles, Michael Jai WhiteDirector: Stephen MerchantCast: Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn, Dwayne JohnsonDirector: Alex Ross PerryCast: Elisabeth Moss, Dan Stevens, Amber Heard, Cara DelevingneDirector: David MichodCast: Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsoh, Thomasin McKenzie, Sean HarrisDirector: Ry Russo-YoungCast: Yara Shahidi, Charles MeltonDirector: Grant SputoreCast: Hilary Swank, Rose Byrne, Clara Rugaard